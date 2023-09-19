Michel Cadot reappointed head of the National Sports Agency

He had announced that he wanted to withdraw from the presidency of the National Sports Agency (ANS). But at the request of the Minister of Sports and the Paris 2024 Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Michel Cadot finally agreed to reappoint for a new mandate, during the ANS board of directors, Monday September 18.

Created in April 2019 and financed by the State (more than 460 million euros budget in 2023), the National Sports Agency (ANS) is responsible for the development of sports practice and high-level strategy. Ten months before the Games, its role, sometimes criticized, is central: it is the agency which allocates high performance budgets to sports federations.

At 69 years old, Michel Cadot, who is also an interministerial delegate to the Olympic and Paralympic Games – he obtained, as such, an exemption from the age limit to be able to work until the end of 2024 – and the major sporting events, will therefore be responsible for ensuring the sporting success of the Paris 2024 Games.

“After taking the time to think about it, my decision was clear and clear. It quickly became clear to me that Michel Cadot was the best person for these decisive deadlines that we have before us”affirmed Amélie Oudéa-Castéra in front of the administrators of the ANS.

Mr. Cadot will also be responsible for guaranteeing the stability of a French sporting landscape affected in recent months by scandals and institutional crises (football, rugby, National Olympic Committee, etc.). « Il [Michel] was able to support the strengthening of the agency’s fundamentals, and I believe that through his experience and his commitment, he will know better than anyone to further consolidate the agency’s anchoring in the sporting ecosystem”added the Minister of Sports.

Detailed knowledge of the Olympic project

Ten months before the Paris 2024 Games, it would have seemed strange, by changing the boss of the ANS, to add uncertainty to the instability of French sport. Because Michel Cadot is unanimously recognized for his skills and his in-depth knowledge of the Paris 2024 project and political mysteries.

Former prefect of the Ile-de-France region and former police prefect of Paris, he succeeded Jean Castex as interministerial delegate to the Games when the latter joined Matignon, in July 2020. He had also, as interministerial delegate to the major sporting events, analyzed in a detailed report the reasons for the fiasco at the Stade de France during the final of the Football Champions League, in May 2022.

“Through his knowledge of the State and its workings, his long-standing transversal involvement in the preparation and success of the Games, Michel Cadot is best placed to implement the road map which will enable[avoir] athletes at their best, to prepare the legacy of the Games and the sporting nation of tomorrow; and to deepen the impact of sport on societal issues”greeted Ms. Oudéa-Castéra.

Nicolas Lepeltier

