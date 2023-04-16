Michel Der Zakarian (Montpellier): “We could have defended better” in Lille

The fact of having retreated is not our fault, Lille put a lot of intensity and accuracy into their game. When the opponent suffocates you, you lose lucidity with the ball, you are less technically accurate and you make mistakes. Sometimes you want to press but you can’t because the opponent is just playing and making you run off the track. We could have defended better on both goals but, if we had pressed high, we would have been pierced many more times. »