It’s been 22 years since that April 25, 2001. From the cursed accident on the Lausitzring circuit in which Michele Alboreto died: he was testing an Audi prototype. The last Italian capable of winning with a Ferrari in Formula 1. His wife Nadia keeps his memory very vivid in a bright house full of silver frames with photos of her. There is the photo with the lawyer Agnelli, there are the cups, the helmets, the steering wheels.