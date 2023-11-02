“Middle finger? How could I to this beautiful audience…”- Corriere TV

The Russian Medvedev after the defeat in Paris Bercy against the Bulgarian Dimitrov takes it out on the French public

The irony of Daniil Medvedev who, after losing Bercy to Dimitrov in Paris, left the field particularly annoyed by the defeat and by some arguments he had with the public during the match. According to some videos also circulating online, the Russian – beaten on October 29th by Jannik Sinner in Vienna – he left the field giving the audience the middle finger.

«How could I to this beautiful audience?» he said ironically in the press room. «I was just looking at my nails, why give the middle finger to the wonderful French public?». Then he added: «I have nothing against France, against the French or against the tournament. I have a lot of French friends who don’t like it, and there’s a reason. I happened to play better here when there wasn’t an audience…”.

November 1, 2023 – Updated November 1, 2023, 11:38 pm

