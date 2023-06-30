Midfielder Loftus-Cheek is heading from Chelsea to AC Milan

Loftus-Cheek is another player to leave Stamford Bridge after the season. Kai Havertz has already left Chelsea for Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic for Manchester City, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kanté headed to Saudi Arabia.

Loftus-Cheek is a Chelsea native and has spent a total of 19 years at the club. He helped the Blues to one title and three years ago to a triumph in the Europa League. He played ten matches for the English national team.

Chelsea finished twelfth in the English league last season, their worst result since 1994. Defending champions AC Milan finished fourth in Serie A and qualified for the Champions League.

