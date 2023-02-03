Home Sports Migrants, 8 bodies found on a boat. A newborn baby drowned: “The mother is dead and the child is… – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Migrants, 8 bodies found on a boat. A newborn baby drowned: "The mother is dead and the child is… – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Migrants, 8 bodies found on a boat. Newborn drowned: "The mother is dead and the child is…
  1. Migrants, 8 bodies found on a boat. Newborn drowned: “The mother is dead and the child is… Daily fact
  2. Corpses in a boat bound for Lampedusa, newborn thrown into the sea: 8 dead including 3 women, one was pregnant Virgil News
  3. Migrants, rescue boat with dozens of North Africans: 8 bodies on board TGCOM
  4. “Newborn died of cold on a boat thrown into the sea by his mother”: a man dives to recover it and drowns leggo.it
  5. Migrants, small boat rescue in Lampedusa: 8 bodies on board beraking latest news
  6. See full coverage on Google News
