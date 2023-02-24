Home Sports Migrants, administrative detention and fine for the Geo Barents ship of Doctors Without Borders
Sports

Migrants, administrative detention and fine for the Geo Barents ship of Doctors Without Borders

by admin

“The Italian authorities have just informed us that the Geo Barents, the search and rescue vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières, has been subjected to administrative detention for 20 days and a fine of 10,000 euros”. Médecins Sans Frontières reported it. This would be the first provision issued against a non-governmental organization since the introduction of the so-called NGO decree, which has now become law. “We are evaluating the legal actions to be taken to dispute what happened. It is not acceptable to be punished for saving lives,” Médecins Sans Frontières commented.

“Lack of information requested”

deepening


Migrants, Geo Barents arrived in the port of Ancona

“The Port Authority of Ancona contests us, in the light of the new decree, for not having provided all the information requested during the last rotation which ended with the disembarkation of 48 shipwrecked people in Ancona”. This was announced by Doctors Without Borders regarding the administrative detention of the Geo Barents ship and the fine received by the same NGO. Médecins Sans Frontières therefore specifies that “the dispute is therefore not related to the mission which ended in La Spezia”

See also  Doctors Without Borders leaves Poland: "They deny us access to border areas to help migrants"

You may also like

Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at home

Lukaku-Inter is back at the right time: should...

Cardinals Lars Nootbaar’s parents took their first ever...

Fiorentina and Lazio in the Round of 16...

Nongshim Cup Gu Zihao fights back and kills...

A sniper kills a Colombian soldier

Europa League: fan tries to attack, goalkeeper knocks...

Philadelphia Sixers beat Memphis Grizzlies

Valentine’s Day in Montecarlo, between kisses, cuddles and...

Premier League quiz: Can you name these seven...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy