“The Italian authorities have just informed us that the Geo Barents, the search and rescue vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières, has been subjected to administrative detention for 20 days and a fine of 10,000 euros”. Médecins Sans Frontières reported it. This would be the first provision issued against a non-governmental organization since the introduction of the so-called NGO decree, which has now become law. “We are evaluating the legal actions to be taken to dispute what happened. It is not acceptable to be punished for saving lives,” Médecins Sans Frontières commented.

“Lack of information requested”

“The Port Authority of Ancona contests us, in the light of the new decree, for not having provided all the information requested during the last rotation which ended with the disembarkation of 48 shipwrecked people in Ancona”. This was announced by Doctors Without Borders regarding the administrative detention of the Geo Barents ship and the fine received by the same NGO. Médecins Sans Frontières therefore specifies that “the dispute is therefore not related to the mission which ended in La Spezia”