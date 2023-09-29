Miguel Cabrera, one of the greatest hitters in MLB history, announced his retirement from baseball, leaving behind a colossal legacy both in the league and in his home country of Venezuela. Cabrera, born in Maracay, a city known for producing talented baseball players, idolized Venezuelan players such as Davey Concepción, Omar Vizquel, and Andrés Galarraga.

Cabrera made his MLB debut at the age of 20 with the Florida Marlins and quickly established himself as a star player. In 2012, he became the first player since 1967 to win the Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He continued to deliver impressive performances throughout his career, reaching milestones such as 3,000 hits, 500 home runs, and 600 doubles, putting him in the company of legends like Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols.

Not only did Cabrera leave a lasting impact on the field, but he also brought joy and hope to his native Venezuela during a time of crisis. The country, plagued by poverty and political instability, found solace in Cabrera’s success and talent. He became a symbol of resilience and inspiration for the Venezuelan people.

As Cabrera bids farewell to the game, he expressed his confidence in the future of Venezuelan baseball, mentioning players like Ronald Acuña Jr., an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, who recently made history by becoming the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season.

Throughout his career, Cabrera signed lucrative contracts and received numerous accolades, including multiple Most Valuable Player awards. While his offensive production decreased in recent years, his popularity and impact remained strong, both in Detroit and Venezuela.

Cabrera’s retirement game will take place at Comerica Park, where he will be honored by fans and receive a final ovation. His departure marks the end of an era, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill. His accomplishments and contributions to the game will forever be remembered and cherished in MLB and Venezuela.

