Miguel Layún and FC Juárez exchange controversial messages

The border team responded to Layún, who had stated that he preferred to retire before going to play with Bravos.

MEXICO — FC Juárez responded on his social networks to a controversial comment by Miguel Layunside of Americawho will play this Thursday the first leg of the League Final against the Tigers.

Layun exchanged points of view in a podcast with Igor Lichnovsky y Kevin Alvarezwhen he pointed out that in his case, unlike some former footballers of the Americaprefers to retire with the Coapa squad with everything he has earned as a player, than to go to a team like Bravos to ‘hang up the boots’.

Miguel Layun pointed out in the podscat that he has in Twitch with his partners Lichnovsky y Álvarezwho would not go to the Braves of Juarez to withdraw, thus minimizing the ‘greens’.

Miguel Layún prefers to retire to play in Juárez. Imago7/ Mariana Amador

“If we look at the recent history of Americathat was one of the big reasons why I decided to retire in this tournament, before even knowing that we could play in a Final… I see ‘Sambu’, who was a reference here in America“, I see Aquivaldo, I see Paúl Aguilar…”.

And he added: “For me, Paúl is one of the last great idols that the world has had.” America… And I see that they are leaving and, I greatly respect everyone’s decisions, but I feel that, for example, Paúl deserved to retire here. And I, in his case, would have preferred to retire than go play Juarez, For example. Or stay six months without playing.”

He stated that “when there comes a point in your career that you have managed to fulfill all your dreams, and there is not a single one left…”, he stated without being able to finish the sentence, since he was interrupted by his colleagues.

Given this, the FC Juárez He also insulted the veteran defender on his

“If a lot, we invited him a typical margarita…and we are taking a risk,” was what he posted Bravos of Ciudad Juárez.

Check here all the news and results of the Liga MX.

But the comment of Layun It did not go down well not only in the Juárez institution, but also among its fans, since some comments from the fans of the Bravos.

“He should go, but that dinosaur should go to the museum”… “Let him retire, because here in CD Juárez is not a haven for footballers who are already in full decline”… “And why would he want FC Juárez to that firecracker.”

It is worth remembering that Miguel Layun announced his retirement for the current Apertura 2023, on October 8, by publishing a video on his different social media profiles.

Share this: Facebook

X

