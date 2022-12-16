Being together, living with an infamous disease, was a lot. Unfortunately, after more than three years, she won, taking away Sinisa Mihajlovic, fifty-three years old, man, husband, father and grandfather. But everything else, from that cursed discovery of having acute myeloid leukemia dated July 11, 2019 (and boldly announced to the whole world two days later) up to the last hours of suffering, was life.

Despite a final result that recently seemed increasingly obvious, he didn’t give up an inch. A little over a week ago, attending the Roman presentation of Zdenek Zeman’s autobiography, he made his last public appearance: slimmed down, with his inseparable skullcap on his head, but gruff and funny as always. His surprise appearance had almost reassured those present: the rumors that the clinical situation had taken a bad and definitive turn in the last few months were increasingly insistent.

The condolences of Udinese and Pordenone football

The strong embrace of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s family also comes from Friuli. The note from the Juventus club reads: «The Pozzo family and Udinese Calcio, with all its managers, coaches and players, mourn the tragic and untimely death of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The Club expresses its closeness and deepest condolences to his wife Arianna, his children and all his family members».

One image, that of a big hug, is the one chosen by the black and green club. On the social pages of Pordenone football we read: «Dear Sinisa, last year we had the honor of meeting you on the pitch.

We had known your family for some time, to whom now we all send a big hug”

Sinisa’s life

Of Sinisa, except on the family’s social networks, there was no trace: after the exemption from Bologna, only more or less informed chatter. Unfortunately, after having lengthened the recovery times of the challenge to evil up to capacity, those who told how there was almost nothing left to do by now proved to be well founded. Like those, which arrived on a late midsummer afternoon three years ago, when the Bologna coach had been unexpectedly diagnosed with something: someone preferred to slam the news on the front page, many gave up and waited for Sinisa to come out.

Playing padel with friends a few days earlier, he had accused an adductor problem: the doctors’ response, for someone used to having himself checked continuously after his father’s death from lung cancer, was a slap in the face. Acute myeloid leukemia, but maybe caught early. Two days to cry and gather strength, the press conference to tell the whole world that he would challenge the disease and the entrance to the Hematology Institute of the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna to kick off a game that seemed difficult, but still foldable.

His battle

Mihajlovic does not face it as an unemployed person, but as a remote worker: he calls, scolds the players on Skype, follows training sessions in streaming during the summer. Then on 26 August, with the first day of the championship, he takes a few hours of air from therapy and appears on the bench in Verona for Bologna’s debut. “If I’m still here, it’s because of the doctors.” Sinisa resists as a defender and reinvents himself as an attacker: on 29 October he receives a bone marrow transplant from a 22-year-old American donor and on 22 November he is discharged from hospital.

The first leg of this unexpected match, also bypassing Covid in the summer of 2020, Sinisa takes it home. It was hoped and believed that it was a straight match, but in March 2022 it turns out that there is also a return match. The disease has returned. “Leukemia is brave to face me again. If the first lesson wasn’t enough for you, I’ll give you another one.’ Mihajlovic returns to Sant’Orsola and continues to be a remote coach: Bologna goes to greet him under the window, he looks out and for the last few days of last championship he returns to the bench. The end of the story with Bologna is around the corner: in the summer some keyboard lions insult him.

Sinisa begins the season, but the thread has now broken: 3 points in 5 days, the president Saputo sentences the exemption (“the most difficult decision I’ve ever made”). It’s not football for sick coaches. Sinisa can only play sick: but the updates on the most important match are negative, this time the treatments don’t go as hoped. He fights as always, he doesn’t give up and he doesn’t give up. There is even a rumor that he may return to a bench: he is rumored about Glasgow Rangers in Scotland. It would be nice, almost like a goal against the disease. It won’t be like this.

Sinisa meets again at the presentation of Zeman’s book. She talks about something else, not about her situation. She doesn’t throw her problems in the face, she faces them head on. Until the last second of injury time in a game that lasted more than three years. Until the last moment of not even 54 years of life, 22 as a footballer between Borovo, Vojvodina, Red Star, Rome, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter and the Yugoslavia national team (and then Serbia) and 16 as a coach between Inter (mancini’s deputy ), Bologna, Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, Milan, Turin, Sporting Lisbon and Bologna bis. From free-kick taking specialist to victim of too unfair a free-kick. Rest in peace Sinisa.