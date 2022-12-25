On the occasion of the first, painful Christmas without her husband Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died last December 16 struck down by leukemia, his wife Arianna dedicated a story to him on Instagram. Between one photo and another with her granddaughter Violante, Arianna reports a text that many have attributed to the British theologian Henry Scott Holland but others believe it is by Saint Augustine.

THE TEXT

—

“Death is nothing. I just switched to the other side: it’s like I’m hiding in the next room. I’m always me and you’re always you. What we were before for each other we still are. Call me with the name you’ve always given me, which is familiar to you; speak to me in the same affectionate way you’ve always used. Don’t change your tone, don’t look solemn or sad. Keep laughing, at those little things that we liked so much when we were together. Pray, smile, think of me! My name will always be the familiar word it was before: pronounce it without the slightest trace of shadow or sadness. Our life retains all the meaning it ever had: it is the same as before , there’s a continuity that won’t break. Why should I be out of your thoughts and out of your mind, just because I’m out of your sight? I’m not far, I’m on the other side, just around the corner. Reassure yourself, go everything is fine, you will find my heart again, you will find its tenderness purified. Dry your tears and don’t cry, if you love me: your smile is my peace”.