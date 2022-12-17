Home Sports Mihajlovic, his daughter Viktorija on Instagram: “You were my hero”. And he mentions Montale
Sports

Mihajlovic, his daughter Viktorija on Instagram: “You were my hero”. And he mentions Montale

by admin
Mihajlovic, his daughter Viktorija on Instagram: “You were my hero”. And he mentions Montale

Vicky, the eldest, has published a poignant post in memory of her father, borrowing the words of a poem

Viktorjia, 25 years old, is the eldest daughter of the 5 that Sinisa Mihajlovic had with Arianna Rapaccioni. The others are Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas (and there is also Marko, born in 1993 from a previous relationship of the footballer). But it is Vicky who breaks the social silence a few hours after the official statement of the family announcement. With a poignant post combined with a series of photos of dad, the first with the Lazio shirt.

montale’s poetry

Viktorjia lets a poem by Eugenio Montale “speak”: “I went down, giving you my arm, at least a million stairs and now that you’re not there, every step is filled with emptiness. Even so, our long journey was short. Still, I no longer need the coincidences, the reservations, the traps, the scorns of those who believe that reality is what you see I went down millions of stairs giving you my arm, not because with four eyes maybe you can see more. I went down with you because I knew that the only true pupils of us two, although much clouded, were yours”. But not only.

“my hero”

Because Vicky adds her homage to her dad, for what is a declaration of love: “I love you with all my heart dad, pure, rare soul, pride of my life, my hero, my BIG love”.

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 00:46)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Mihajlovic, Cairo: ‘A fighter who never gave up’

World Swimming Championships, Paltrinieri and the last hunt...

Roma-Cádiz 0-3 in a friendly, Viña sent off...

Competing Saturday 059 World Cup Morocco VS Portugal_TOM...

Women’s Champions League, Roma-St.Polten 5-0: Giallorossi in the...

French team players have suspected flu symptoms one...

Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna beats Maccabi 78-73

Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd...

Serie C: Ghirelli resigns and leaves the presidency...

Milan-Liverpool, Mirante: ‘We’ll be ready on January 4’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy