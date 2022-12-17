“When you are no longer part of me, I will cut out many small stars from your memory, then the sky will be so beautiful that the whole world will fall in love with the night”. Who else but William Shakespeare. Arianna Rapaccioni, the woman of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s life, who married the year after meeting her and was by her side more than anyone else until the end, chose to greet her husband on social media with poetry. She posted a photo that shows them smiling, surrounded by red hearts and the verses of “Romeo and Juliet”. The portrait of a solid love that lasted thirty years.

Arianna’s post dedicated to her husband

Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away yesterday at the age of 53, after three years fought with tenacity and determination. In the darkest moments, as in those of hope, her family has always been her strength. The light in the dark. “I’m a lucky man, I have six children,” the former footballer and coach has always acknowledged. And it was them, Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas, the favorite team. With their smiles, the happy moments immortalized and remembered on social networks, the sentences of encouragement and support, they gave him the strength to face acute myeloid leukemia like a warrior.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, his wife Arianna and their six children: “An unjust and premature death” CATERINA STAMIN December 16, 2022



As did their husband, father and grandfather, Sinisa’s family also never hid. She has always talked about sickness and suffering. And after yesterday issuing a cold statement to announce the “unjust and premature death” of their rock, today they are back to tell the world how much they love their man. Everyone did it their way.

Virginia Mihajlovic, the second child, wrote a letter to her father: «It’s hard dad. She is tough. In this moment of immense suffering I just need your hug. Not just any hug, yours. Mixed with your perfume, which, like your soul, remained on. And anyone who knows you knows what I mean.” The young woman posts a succession of photos, including that of her daughter Violante, the first granddaughter in her house Mihajlovic, who, lying on the bed, tries to grab her grandfather’s nose. It was she, who is only one year old and has Sinisa’s expressions, who brought a smile to the whole family when it was needed. “I love you dad, forever – concludes Virginia -. I will shout it to you every day, convinced that my cry will reach there».

Virginia mails Sinisa with her granddaughter Violante

The sister Victoria as the mother chooses poetry. Post some verses by Montale and photos of Sinisa on the pitch, with his eyes lit up by the passion for that ball that was his life: «I went down at least a million stairs giving you my arm and now that you’re not there it’s empty every step”. She too, the eldest, writes «I love you with all my heart dad, pure, rare soul, pride of my life, my hero, my great love. Wherever you are, I know how to love up to there».