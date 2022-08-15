Home Sports Mihajlovic: “We had to close it in the first half”
Sports

Mihajlovic: “We had to close it in the first half”

by admin
Mihajlovic: “We had to close it in the first half”

Sinisa Mihajlovic at the press conference

Sinisa recriminates especially for the first half Mihajlovic. The advantage, the extra man and the opportunities of De Silvestri and Sansone could definitively address the Olimpico challenge, instead the expulsion of Soumaoro at the end of the first half allowed Lazio to still believe in it and overturn in the second half with the two a one final. Mihajlovic’s words at the press conference:

“We did everything, we had to close it in the first half and we had the opportunities to do it – his analysis – Stupid yellow cards were taken and Soumaoro would have changed him at half-time. In the second half the game was balanced and I think we have lost an opportunity to score three points. The fact of not closing games has been dragging on us for a long time. “

August 14 – 21:11

© breaking latest news

See also  Twins, a young and competitive squad for mister Salvador

You may also like

Cremonese, Alvini: “Losing like this hurts a lot,...

Chinese Super League Prospects: Can Henan prevent the...

Italian (conf): “I’m happy, it was not taken...

European swimming championships in Rome: Minisini and the...

Salernitana-Roma 0-1: Cristante’s goal

Spezia-Empoli 1-0: goal by Nzola

Ascoli and Brescia ok at home. External shots...

Zanetti: “We lost a game that we would...

Montreal Masters 1000, Vince Carreno Busta batte Hurkacz

Naples transfer market, Fabian Ruiz not called: PSG...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy