BOLOGNA. With a letter published by Gazzetta dello Sport, Sinisa Mihajlovic greets Bologna and Bologna: «I will always be one of you». He thanked the city and the club, the coach, who threw a jab between the lines to ds Marco Di Vaio and to the manager of the technical area Giovanni Sartori, excluded from the thanks.

«I have never been a hypocrite and I will not be even this time – he writes – I do not understand this exemption. I accept it, as a professional should do, but I thought the situation was absolutely under control and could be improved. The company was not of the same opinion as me. We are just on the fifth day, I find it hard to think that all this depends only on the latest results and it is not a decision that has been hatched for the longest time. Pity”.

It was wrong to dismiss Mihajlovic now, in other times Bologna would have protected him Luca Bottura 07 September 2022



The bitterness is so great: «It is part of the career to go away, sooner or later. Sports cycles are born, develop and end. Nothing is eternal. But this time the taste that my turning around leaves me is sadder. I don’t just greet a supporter who supported me and loved me, but brothers and fellow citizens after three and a half years of football, life, tears of joy and pain ». Finally, thanks, but not to everyone. «Thanks to the fans – he continues – to the club, with some legitimate exclusion from me. To president Saputo, Fenucci, Sabatini, Bigon, who have always been close to me, to the medical and communication sectors and to all the components who work daily for Bologna with love and passion ».

Finally, a clarification on his state of health: “I’m no longer taking care of myself, I’m just doing checks, more and more occasional. Nothing prevents me from working and going to the bench. My only temporary impediment is that of not being able to expose myself to too many hours in the strong sun “. (HANDLE). YC9-NES