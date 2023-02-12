Home Sports Mikal Bridges on the trade from the Suns: They traded me for KD. I would too
Mikal Bridges on the trade from the Suns: They traded me for KD. I would too

Mikal Bridges has spoken about his trade to the Brooklyn Nets by the Phoenix Suns.

These are his words reported by ESPN.

“They traded me for KD,” Bridges said. “I understand. I understand that 100%. I can say that I’m happy to have been sold for a player like Kevin Durant instead of maybe for another player not of that level. We have to be honest” continued Bridges ad ESPN.

“Obviously I will miss everyone in Phoenix. But they took Kevin Durant. I think I would have done the trade myself too”.

