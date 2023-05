Exceptional spectator for tomorrow’s Game 5 between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce, a challenge that in Piraeus will offer a place in the Euroleague Final Four. In the stands, in fact, there will be the coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown, who will personally witness Sasha Vezenkov’s game. The Bulgarian has been on the radar of the revelation team of the last NBA season for some time, and a move overseas could take place as early as this summer.