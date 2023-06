He reporter NBA Marc Stein lists forward Yuta Watanabe and point guard Mike James among the Phoenix Suns’ potential targets for Free Agency.

The Suns have 4 max players on the roster and will need to sign mostly minimum wage players.

James is very close to Kevin Durant, his teammate already at the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

The talented point guard ended the season with AS Monaco posting 15.9 points and 4.4 assists in Euroleague and 13 points and 5.8 assists in BetClic Elite.

