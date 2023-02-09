Of Monica Colombo

Milan goalkeeper Maignan like Pogba relied on a muscle wizard to try and get back in time for the World Cup. Instead, he made the situation worse. Now clinically cured but hasn’t jumped in five months

What happened to Magic Mike? What complication has slowed Maignan’s comeback? When will it be likely to see a return to goal? Questions awaiting an answer, while Milan in its horrible start to the year pays for the absence of the goalkeeper, elected as the best of last season. In the eight games of 2023, the Diavolo only won in Salerno, then collected two draws and racked up five defeats, including the Super Cup and the Italian Cup: 19 goals conceded by a department that turned into the Assistance service for the opponents.

Milan slide backwards in the standings and the Frenchman, who played his last match on 18 September, worked yesterday between the gym and the goalkeeper’s plate to be available again, after an ordeal not without gray areas. Summary: i initial examinations show a lesion of the medial left calf while in October, when Magic Mike still dreams of participating in the World Cup, reports a problem with the soleus of the same leg. Goodbye National. In the training camp in Dubai in December, the alarm bell rings again so much so that the Maldini-Massara duo begins to contemplate the idea of ​​bringing Sportiello to Milanello prematurely (but then turns to the Colombian Vasquez). The weeks go by and from the Rossoneri college cautiousness emerges regarding Maignan’s return times. Although the player is clinically healed, no one is overwhelmed on a certain date of return for two reasons: Maignan hasn’t jumped for five months and leaps, fundamental elements for goalkeeper training and nobody can hypothesize a priori whether the scar will cause problems when it starts working in this direction. See also Doncic scored 568 points in the first 17 playoff games of his career, second only to Jordan Chamberlain – yqqlm

it is clear that something went wrong in the recovery process, but the causes are certainly not to be attributed to the Milan doctors or even to the doctors of the French national team. The truth is that Maignan, to speed up the recovery overlooking Qatar, he entrusted himself to a physiotherapist, an alleged wizard of the muscles who, instead of speeding up the solution of the problem, hindered the healing. Now, if athletic training continues smoothly at the end of the month, Maignan could be enlisted.

For the moment Pioli can console himself with the imminent return of Ibrahimovic, who will reappear among the squad for Turin. I’m still God, I’m still number one: now I’m back and change the music the Swede tells SportMediaset, returning after knee surgery. I don’t want to go back to the field for charity but to bring results. He left the team with the Scudetto, he finds it out of the Champions League. I’m not worried about the results, there are ups and downs in a season. Pioli was overwhelmed by criticism. it is normal to receive them if you are the Milan coach and things are not going well but when you are ugly you can become beautiful. Leao in the involution phase. He has to stay focused and just think about playing. stronger than last year only now everyone knows who and is more careful. The De Ketelaere rebus. He just has to unlock himself, then everything starts. A bit like for Milan in 2023. See also Cagliari, the Christmas present will be Ranieri. The deal is now in the details