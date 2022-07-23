Original title: Mike Moser joined the Uduka coaching staff, the former played for the Celtics in summer league in 2014

Live it, July 23. According to a tweet from Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves, former Mavericks development coach Mike Moser will join the Celtics coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Mike Moser spent two seasons as the player development coach with the Mavericks before becoming an assistant coach for the Oregon State women’s basketball team in May 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Moser played in Summer League for the Celtics in 2014, averaging 13.6 points in 26.1 minutes per game.

