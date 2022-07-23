Home Sports Mike Moser joins Uduka coaching staff, the former played summer league for the Celtics in 2014 – yqqlm
Sports

Mike Moser joins Uduka coaching staff, the former played summer league for the Celtics in 2014 – yqqlm

by admin
Mike Moser joins Uduka coaching staff, the former played summer league for the Celtics in 2014 – yqqlm
2022-07-23 05:14
Source: Live it

Original title: Mike Moser joined the Uduka coaching staff, the former played for the Celtics in summer league in 2014

Mike Moser joins Udoka’s coaching staff, the former playing summer league for the Celtics in 2014

Live it, July 23. According to a tweet from Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves, former Mavericks development coach Mike Moser will join the Celtics coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Mike Moser spent two seasons as the player development coach with the Mavericks before becoming an assistant coach for the Oregon State women’s basketball team in May 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Moser played in Summer League for the Celtics in 2014, averaging 13.6 points in 26.1 minutes per game.

(water water)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  76ers fined 50,000 for failing to accurately and timely report Embiid's playing status – yqqlm

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy