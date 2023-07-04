Mike Trout Placed on 10-Day Disabled List with Fractured Hamate Bone in Left Hand

Angels’ Star Player Mike Trout Placed on Disabled List with Fractured Hand

Los Angeles Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand during Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Trout left the game in the eighth inning after fouling backwards while facing Padres right-hander Nick Martinez.

The injury is expected to keep Trout out of action for six to eight weeks, meaning he will likely be sidelined until at least mid-August and possibly even into September. Trout, who has been contacted by several players who have suffered a similar fracture, is still seeking a second opinion to determine whether surgery will be necessary, although it is considered likely.

Reflecting on his injury, Trout expressed his frustration but also acknowledged the varying recovery times for this particular injury. He stated, “A lot of guys who had the surgery or the injury called me. Some returned in four weeks. Others took longer. We’ll see how it goes.”

To fill the void left by his absence, the Angels have called up outfielder Jo Adell and Mexican right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A Salt Lake. Additionally, Cuban right-hander Víctor Mederos has been optioned to Double-A Rocket City.

Trout had been performing well at the plate before his injury, hitting .333/.438/.648 in his last 15 games with four home runs, three doubles, and seven RBIs. Although his .862 OPS this season is lower than his career OPS of .994, Trout had been working on improving his mechanics in mid-June, and his performance had been showing signs of improvement.

The 31-year-old superstar expressed his disappointment over the injury, stating, “It’s frustrating because my body has felt great. I had a routine, and I was stuck to it, and this weird thing happens to me. But at least it’s nothing serious, and the season hasn’t finished.”

Trout’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Angels, as he was selected to the All-Star Game for the 11th time and started for the 10th consecutive year. However, his health and full recovery remain the top priority for the team, and they will be eagerly awaiting his return to the lineup.

