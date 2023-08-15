Home » Mike Trout Provides Update on Recovery from Fractured Hamate Bone
Mike Trout Provides Update on Recovery from Fractured Hamate Bone

Mike Trout Provides Update on Recovery from Fractured Hamate Bone

Mike Trout Making Progress in Recovery from Fractured Hamate Bone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout provided an update on his recovery from a fractured left hamate bone on Monday, expressing optimism about his progress. Although he did not give a definite timeline for his return, Trout mentioned that he is getting better every day.

Speaking before the Angels faced off against the Texas Rangers, Trout acknowledged that his return will be determined by his pain tolerance. “As soon as it gets to a point where it can be tolerated, I’ll be there,” he stated.

The three-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star recently began swinging at a hitting machine before the Angels’ series against the Houston Astros. However, Trout mentioned that he hasn’t reached his highest swinging speed yet.

Angels manager Phil Nevin revealed that the next step for Trout will be to face live pitches, which could happen in the coming days. “A lot of it is Mike’s pain tolerance and what he can take,” Nevin said. “If he can face his pitcher and keep going, he’s close. If he faces speed against a machine, he does everything in the box.”

Trout has been able to continue his work in the outfield without issues, with the injury primarily affecting his hitting. “Defense right now, every day with no issues,” he confirmed. “There are certain movements that I do in the outfield like in reverse, where it hit him weird, and it’s a little annoying. But there is nothing that prevents me from defending, it is only when swinging.”

So far this season, Trout has played in 81 out of the Angels’ 119 games, maintaining a batting average of .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs. Nevertheless, his absence has been felt by the struggling team, who currently trail the West Division-leading Texas Rangers by 11 1/2 games and are six games behind in the race for the last wild card spot in the American League.

Fans and teammates are eagerly anticipating Trout’s return to the lineup, as his presence could potentially boost the Angels’ chances of making a late-season push for a playoff spot.

