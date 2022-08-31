Home Sports Mikhail Gorbachev died: the last leader of the USSR was 91 years old
The announcement was made by the hospital where the former president of the Soviet Union was being treated: “He died last night, after a serious and prolonged illness”

Mikhail Gorbachev died at the age of 91. Last general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991, he was hospitalized at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The announcement came through a statement released by the same hospital: “Last night, after a serious and prolonged illness, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev died”.

