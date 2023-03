Thanks to a solid freestyle, Olga Mikutina improved one place at the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama and finished 19th. The 19-year-old, who lost her chance of a top spot in the short program with a fall, finished the competition with 172.31 points.

Reuters/Issei Kato



Gold was secured by the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (224.61). Silver went to South Korea’s Lee Hae In (220.94), bronze to Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx (210.42).