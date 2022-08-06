Tonight at the Menti, in the friendly against Milan, the main attraction will be the Belgian. But Messias in great shape and the emerging Adli are also to be followed

Vicenza-Milan in three reasons. The debut of De Ketelaere, a Messias increasingly on fire and the usual Adli, eager to show everyone what he can do. At 7 pm the Rossoneri will take the field at Romeo Menti against the Venetians. Between curiosity, quality in power and desire for redemption, that’s why turn on the television.

CDK — Curiosity to the stars. Vicenza-Milan will be an opportunity to finally see Charles De Ketelaere on the field, the most expensive purchase of the Maldini-Massara tandem. The Belgian, already a fan of the fans, will enter in the last 15/20 minutes and will be placed on the trocar. Pioli sees it there. The two have already talked about it. His agents, De Mul and Sharifi, have revealed that he will play a role at 9.5, a bit of a playmaker and a bit of a striker. After all, last year he scored 18 goals, churned out a dozen assists and won the championship with Bruges as a protagonist. The third in a row. Serie A starts in a week. CDK can’t wait to ‘break’ the world.

JUDICIAL — A ten with a 7 on the shoulders. In Vicenza it could touch him again, Yacine Adli, quality in power behind a cascade of sea urchins. The Frenchman showed up at Milanello with the desire to bewitch everyone. And so far he is succeeding. He aims to take the starting shirt against Udinese in a week. Who knows. Meanwhile, he showed good things in all friendlies. Precise touches, assists, goals, head held high, vision of the game. The Milan fans like it very much, Pioli too, he praised his personality and courage, because when you try the difficult game it means that behind the curls there is also a considerable technical leadership. Diaz is called to ‘defend himself’. See also Bierhoff, on the Milan Scudetto: "No rush and no negative thoughts"

MESSIAH — Perhaps the surprise of the Rossoneri summer. Messias is trying to overturn the hierarchies. The goal against Marseille, left at the corner, perfectly photographed the desire of the Brazilian, redeemed by Crotone after a decent but not exceptional year, thanks to the injury at the beginning of the season. The difference is one: last summer Messias did not prepare with his team-mates, he was struggling with an injury, returned against Atalanta and got hurt again. Not this time. Against Vicenza he should start again from 1 ‘. He holder on the right, Saelemaekers on the bench. We need another tightrope walker test.

