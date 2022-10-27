President Scaroni said half a billion in annual revenues would ensure long-term financial sustainability. There is still a long way to go, but the RedBird ownership is ambitious
Half a billion in revenue per year. This is Milan’s dream, revealed by president Paolo Scaroni on the sidelines of the Shareholders’ Meeting that took place yesterday. For a dream to turn into a realistic goal, however, several things must happen.
