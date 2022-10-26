Home Sports Milan, after Diaz Leao goal from midfield: the feat and the renewal
by admin
Rafa against Dinamo alone, starting from midfield: he is his second center in the Champions League, he and the Rossoneri grow together. And with the renewal negotiation, the aim is to extend growth

Sooner or later someone at Milanello will have to tell us – it can be the coach himself, but any player is fine too – if this year, over the weeks, on the well-groomed fields of Carnago, Milan trains to score even on deliberately individual initiatives. . Yes, because we are at the third clue in the space of seventeen days, and then the suspicion is legitimate. First Diaz with Juve and Monza, now Leao in Zagreb.

