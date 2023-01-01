5 days after the resumption of the championship in Salerno, the coach, in agreement with the club, wanted to summon the players to review yesterday’s mistakes

No rest on New Year’s Eve. Stefano Pioli went sideways in the friendly lost 3-0 by Milan yesterday at PSV Eindhoven and, without playing the iron sergeant because it’s not his style, he still decided to call an unscheduled training session for this morning .

The team therefore met at 10 in Milanello above all to view the (ugly) images of the match at the Phillips Stadion and highlight some situations, as well as do some athletic work. After lunch, break ranks. The decision was taken jointly by the manager and the club.

Tomorrow afternoon the Rossoneri will return to training according to the original schedule. With Salernitana now upon us (playing on the 4th at 12.30), Pioli therefore wanted to take advantage of every minute available to correct the shot after what was seen in Holland.

December 31, 2022 (change December 31, 2022 | 14:09)

