After three days of rest, Milan returned to training at Milanello, where Maldini and Massara were also present. All available except Bennacer and Ibrahimovic, aside. The season is now winding down and it’s time to take stock: it wasn’t a positive year for De Ketelaere, with no goals and 1 assist in 13 games played as a starter. What will be his future? The loan option is excluded: Milan will decide to keep or sell him. Listen to the latest news from our correspondent Peppe Di Stefano

