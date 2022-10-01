Home Sports Milan, and Empoli of Calabria by Saelemaekers
Milan, and Empoli of Calabria by Saelemaekers

Milan, and Empoli of Calabria by Saelemaekers

A bad flexor problem for the captain and a sprain for the Belgian: forced out in the first half. The right wing of the Devil no longer exists, and clouds are gathering now that the tour de force arrives

It rains in the wet on Milan, with a long series of physical problems which is now becoming very long. In fact, in Empoli Pioli loses in the first half, within a few minutes, first Saelemaekers and then Calabria. The Belgian for an injury to his left knee – a sprain, it seems -, the captain for a problem with his flexor that threatens to keep him out for quite a while. All in less than five minutes.

Solutions

In practice, Milan find themselves without the entire right wing, considering that the long-term inmate Florenzi and Messias, who left the list of players called up a few hours before leaving for Tuscany, were also missing. Pioli al Castellani has remedied by placing the handyman Krunic on the line of attacking midfielders and Kalulu full back, but beyond the temporary solutions, serious problems arise in perspective since now the Devil is expected from a tour de force that will end only with the world break in mid-November.

Eleven more races

Judging by the mimicry of Saelemaekers and Calabria (who came out on a stretcher), there is a lot of apprehension in the Rossoneri’s home. Also because it should be remembered that Maignan is also missing (he will still have it for about three weeks), Hernandez (expected against Juve next Saturday) and Origi, who are improving but not ready yet. In the next month and a half Milan are expected to play another eleven matches and at Milanello the infirmary is getting more and more crowded.

See also  Hermaea seeks an encore with Sassuolo

October 1, 2022 (change October 1, 2022 | 22:02)

