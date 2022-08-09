Home Sports Milan and Inter, “De Ketelaere technician, Lu-La irrepressible”. The comment of the defender of Pergolettese
Lucenti, defender of the Lombard team who has just challenged the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri: “I was impressed by Adli, Lazetic has great physicality. Lautaro runs away in every way”

“Special Envoy” sounds good, he likes it. “Yes, come on, and then we conceded 15 goals in two games. Better to talk about the others…”. Matteo Lucenti laughs. Just turned thirty, a defensive center who grew up in the Cremonese area, since 2018 he has been playing with Pergolettese, the Serie C club that has challenged Inter and Milan behind closed doors. He has seen De Ketelaere and Lukaku, Adli and Lautaro, the tips of Inzaghi and Pioli up close, so his point of view is worth a little bit.

