Milan and Inter, derby in the Champions League and for fourth place: the decisive factors – breaking latest news

Of Carlos Passerini and Andrea Sereni

Milan and Inter will play for the Champions League final and fourth place in the league: men and calendar, who and what will decide the match

Total clash, total derby. Two teams, two missions:

on the one hand the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June, on the other the qualification for the next one, the Champions League. Glory, bulletin board, money: there’s a lot at stake, there are projects and the future, investments, contracts to be renewed, teams to be strengthened. The double appointment in the semifinals between 10 and 16 May is inevitably in everyone’s mind, because the jingle of the big cup is too strong a call, but so Stephen Pioli How much Simone Inzaghi they were very clear in defining the (common) priorities: Now we have to think only and only about the championship. Corsa Champions, thriller calendar for Inter and Milan Two different Champions plans, those of Milan and Inter, but with a single goal: get to the semi-final derby by capitalizing on the next three days of Serie A. Milan, who returned to success at the San Siro after more than two months by beating Lecce, will have two direct clashes with Rome and Lazio interspersed with the home match against Cremonese. Scenario very similar to what Inter will have to face, who have two points less in the standings (56-54) and who will face Lazio, Verona and Rome in order. The calendar looks like a thriller, with this double Milan-Rome crossing overlooking Europe setting fire to spring. See also Italian Cup, Juve-Monza, goals from Kean, Valoti and Chiesa

The away match in Rome will be decisive for our championship admitted Pioli, who seems to have found a key through the use of a soft turnover, changing three-four players at a time instead of the ten in Bologna, where the strong choice does not pay off. Even the defense is returning to that of last year, when it was decisive for winning the Scudetto: only one goal conceded in the last four games, confirming that the wall has no more cracks. It’s not just Maignan to do with it: much of the credit goes to Kjaer, again at high levels. Milan, a lot will depend on Leao and Giroud It could be that it can make the difference even in a cup derby Lionwho reached 12 goals in the league: in great shape, in Naples as with Lecce he was a showman

a sign that the distractions related to the contract are at the moment put aside: He can still grow, his coach guarantees, but he does have trouble in attack: Rafa cannot be squeezed, but there are no valid alternatives, because even the 36-year-old Giroud he needs rest. Rebic, Origi and De Ketelaere record one fiasco after another. With Leao and Giroud a Devil, without another. The truth is that the blanket in front is short. And Pioli, inevitably, will not be able to make too many calculations. Otherwise it lasts.

Ibrahimovic, season over? He could have given a hand Ibrahimovicbut the calf injury sustained in the warm-up at San Siro is serious: his season, and perhaps not only, may already be over. They say that at the end of the game, in the locker room, despite the victory, there was little desire to celebrate: everyone felt sorry for Zlatan. See also Toro, Juric: "Against Milan without fear, I want a team attached to the result" Inter, the awakening of Lukaku The awakening of Luke instead he gave Inter a jolt. Two goals, an assist, driving charisma: I have to repay, said Romelu, who seems to have regained confidence in those muscles that are as powerful as they are fragile: We are doing a great job with the trainers, he underlined. Encouraging signs, which need to be confirmed. There is still time to decide, to change course in a difficult season so far.

Inzaghi knows this well, who caught his breath on Sunday after a period filled with exams. He will have another one tomorrow, the return of the semi-final of the Italian Cup with Juve (designated Doveri), but he arrives there in a more solid position. The internal climate, not always serene, was renewed and cemented by the latest results. The presence of President Zhang in Empoli is a strong image of unity between the components of the club: company, technical staff, team. The manifesto of what Inter wants to be from now on: compact in the toughest moment of the season, ten sure games and possibly two (the Cup finals) in just over a month.

The leaders finally follow the technician, whose future remains at risk but the present here is too important: head to Juve, then the championship and the Champions League. One step at a time, with almost the entire squad available (only Skriniar in the pits). At Empoli Inzaghi changed nine starters compared to Benfica, a large turnover that will be repeated. The midfield needs to be rehabilitated, which is struggling between Brozovic, Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu. The Turkish player is the joker for the showdown with Milan: he is pushing like a madman in training after his thigh injury to be at his best in the double European challenge. He left the Rossoneri to win the Scudetto, he saw them cheering right under their noses, he wants his revenge. See also Cagliari-Cittadella, the first match of a Serie A team refereed by a woman