The two clubs insist on financial sustainability, but a qualitative leap is needed to strengthen the squads

Super cup or super patch? Next week’s derby in Saudi Arabia could prove to be a consolation prize for Milan and Inter.

The clubs that won the last two championships risk resigning themselves, as early as January, to living on memories and second tier trophies. Better get moving, and now. In the championship, the Rossoneri remain in the running, but often pay dearly for disastrous finals. This is where the poisoning of the Italian champion coach takes its cue: other than the staid Padre Pioli. The Nerazzurri thrive on flare-ups, such as the second-half victory over Napoli, and then scraping points like against Monza.

DISTURBING CONTOURS — In the Italian Cup the picture has more daunting contours. Milan let themselves be eliminated by a beautiful Turin but in ten, Inter saved themselves in a comeback against B’s Parma, not the squadron of Cannavaro, Asprilla and Zola. In the Rossoneri’s house, even the most tolerant fans were feeling bad. Not so much for the defeat itself, but for how it came about: the verdict on the second lines is merciless. Inter remain in contention, Milan will therefore have to devote themselves to Europe. The round of 16 in the Champions League appear less prohibitive than in other editions: Tottenham for the Rossoneri, Porto for the Nerazzurri. In February and March we expect accessible challenges, provided that we arrive in better conditions than now.

STADIUM FRONT — The two clubs are busy on another thorny front, the new stadium. The catchphrase involves the Municipality, the government and the Superintendencies. By now, even the pillars of San Siro have understood this: the clubs want to tear down the old facility, but the shared project of the Cathedral is still considered too onerous. We are in stalemate, in debates, in cross vetoes. The topic of the common home or one’s own is very important, but it cannot be transformed into the sole reason for living. Okay, the two properties are foreign and have different sensibilities than their predecessors. Berlusconi and Moratti, patrons and visceral fans almost to the point of financial self-harm, followed management models that were no longer feasible. The current main goal is economic sustainability. All flawless, but aseptic: something on the field must also be achieved, as fans expect. See also Transfer market, Milan: Devis Vasquez arrives in goal. But (for now) he will not be deputy Maignan

MARKET FLOP — While we’re at it, take a stroll around Piazza Affari, an iconic place for anyone passing through Milan, where the famous middle finger designed by Maurizio Cattelan stands out. The curious sculpture, especially for the hypercritical fringes, could be aimed at the ugly Milanese, who have slipped several flops into the last market. Milan bet on De Ketelaere, who wanders aimlessly and without goals. Leao, Theo Hernandez and Maignan have been excellent investments, but the miracle does not always succeed. As evidenced by the engagements of Origi, Adli, Dest and Vranckx, figures who leave no trace. Pioli finds himself with a staff that suffers from the heavy gap between owners and reserves, with Giroud who at 36 works overtime and Ibra who is perhaps ready for another Sanremo. On the Inter side, things aren’t much better. The Lukaku operation, which seemed brilliant, does not take off. Indeed, it becomes a thorny dossier. Even the story of the renewal of Skriniar takes a bad turn: for the captain there is a farewell air with zero income. The reinforcements do not affect: between Asllani and Bellanova we are at the “I wish but I can’t”, in his second year in the Nerazzurri Correa already seems to be at the end of the race. Inzaghi struggles looking for a quadrature that looks like a Penelope canvas: he doesn’t give the impression of being able to push the car at full speed.

SCENARIO — The scenario is not apocalyptic, but it is better to worry before it gets complicated without remedies. Cardinale and Zhang also focus on the sporting aspect. The city aims to have everyone travel at 30 an hour. Milan and Inter dot the opposite: they give a good acceleration, on the pitch and on the market, worthy of those who have collected ten Champions. With the utmost respect for the Super Cups. See also Pioli: When coaching Leo, I will not consider whether to lose him Milan midfielder is not short of people – yqqlm

January 13, 2023 (change January 13, 2023 | 07:37)

