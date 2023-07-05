Milan and Inter start uphill. The derby already in mid-September – breaking latest news

Reigning champion Napoli starts in Frosinone, against the winner of Serie B entrusted to Di Francesco. The Italian derby Inter-Juve twice in the space of two months. the Rome-Naples pre-Christmas highlight

Another Milan derby in September like last year: Inter-Milan will be on 17 September (return on 21 April, in full battle for the Scudetto). But also a tough third day for the big names: Napoli-Lazio; Rome-Milan; Inter-Fiorentina. The most complicated start seems to be the one awaiting the Milanese, especially the Rossoneri: on the first day Milan goes to Bologna and Inter hosts Monza who took away five points out of six last year. Watch out for the middle class and its often intelligent departures also for Juve who make their debut in Udine, where they closed the championship.

Reigning champion Napoli instead starts in Frosinone, against the winner of Serie B entrusted to Di Francesco: the start seems easy for Rudi Garcia, but there is nothing easy in Serie A, especially when the values ​​are not yet outlined. Sarri’s Lazio starts in Lecce, another of the four teams with the new coach (D’Aversa). Second day without the big match as expected but with many pitfalls: Inter go to Cagliari, Milan will face Toro (who makes his debut in Sardinia), Roma in Verona and Napoli at home against Sassuolo. For Napoli, the key moment could come in December against Inter (on the 3rd) and Juve (on the 10th). Curiously, given that the asymmetrical calendar, the two close challenges also in the second leg: Napoli-Juve on March 3, Inter-Naples on March 17. The asymmetry also affects the Inter-Juve Italian derby. It will be played twice in the space of two months or so: November 26 in Turin and February 4 in Milan. In the championship without a Christmas break, the pre-Christmas highlight is Roma-Napoli (December 23) while the New Year’s barrels are for Juve-Roma (December 30). The Rome derbies are on 12 November and 7 April. Those of Turin on 8 October and 14 April. The finale is growing because Milan will have derby and Juve in the last week of April. On May 5th there is Roma-Juve. Penultimate day with Fiorentina-Naples and Inter-Lazio. The 26 May closes with Verona-Inter, Empoli-Roma, Juve-Monza, Lazio-Sassuolo, Milan-Salernitana, Naples-Lecce, Lazio-Sassuolo. So no direct confrontation, but one could be the Scudetto match. Otherwise there is always a tiebreaker, which remains in effect. As for salvation.

