Milan and Leao, meeting with the lawyer: the renewal negotiations go on

The Rossoneri management had an interview in the afternoon with the lawyer who is holding the power of attorney to represent the player. There was, however, Rafa’s father

The game continues. The long and complex story of Rafael Leao’s contract renewal with Milan has today been enriched by a new chapter, partly foreseen. At Casa Milan, in the afternoon, the director Maldini and the director Massara had an interview with the French lawyer who holds the power of attorney to represent the player. The lawyer showed up in via Aldo Rossi with a colleague in the late afternoon and left a couple of hours later: there was, however, Rafa’s father, who had dined with the Rossoneri managers last night at the Gran Galà del Calcio at Rho Fiera.

Open game

The outlines of the interview are still to be clarified, but the feeling – according to what has been leaked – is that we continue to breathe a climate of moderate confidence on the success of the negotiation. To complicate the picture there is always the maxi-penalty that Leao is required to pay to Sporting (irregular transfer to Lille in 2018). And also the presence in the background of Jorge Mendes, the super agent who represented Leao before the French lawyer entered the scene (Mendes would like to play a role in this story again). But in the meantime he goes on, with the Rossoneri fans always there to worry about the future of their star.

October 18 – 8:30 pm

