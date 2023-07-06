Milan and Monza, the Silvio Berlusconi trophy is born: the first edition on 8 August

Milan and Monza, the two great football loves of Silvio Berlusconi. With the Rossoneri he wrote football history, winning 29 trophies, including 5 Champions. With the Brianza club, the historic promotion to Serie A and a salvation won well in advance. Now the two teams have decided to play a trophy in his memory, which will be held every year. The first edition of “Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi” will be on August 8 at the U-Power stadium in Monza. An initiative to honor the memory of Silvio Berlusconi and remember his football exploits.

The joint statement of the two clubs

“In the name of Silvio Berlusconi, AC Milan and AC Monza announce the decision to establish the “Silvio Berlusconi Trophy”, a friendly that the two Clubs loved by the President will play every year and whose first edition will be held on 8 August. The challenge will be Monza-Milan, at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, with kick-off at 21.00. In the following seasons there will be an alternation of the stadiums of the two clubs where the match will be played. This initiative aims to honor and keep alive the memory of President Silvio Berlusconi, who wrote indelible pages in the history of both clubs. Owner of AC Milan for 31 years, from 1986 to 2017, with a palmares of 29 trophies: 8 Scudetti, 1 Italian Cup, 7 Italian Super Cups, 5 Champions League, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 1 FIFA Club World Cup and 5 European Super Cups, Silvio Berlusconi was the most successful president in the history of Milan. Subsequently, on 28 September 2018, by his will, the Fininvest Group acquired the Brianza football clubat the time in Serie C. On 8 June 2020 AC Monza officially returned to Serie B after 19 years and on 29 May 2022 they won their first historic promotion to Serie A, then playing an extraordinary season: in fact they reached safety with 6 matchdays ahead of time, finishing in 11th place with 52 points, best newly promoted of the five major European leagues”