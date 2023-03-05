Il Milan he found in Thiaw an excellent defensive reinforcement. However, the club is not satisfied and is ready to attack a new very young profile. Let’s talk about Tanguy Nianzoucentral defender of Sevilla. Taken in the summer by Bayern Munich for 16 million, the player, despite the anything but exciting season of the Andalusians, immediately made himself noticed. Equipped with an important physique (191cm by 83kg), Nianzou is considered a great talent. Maldini has had him in his sights for some time and recently the negotiation seems to have made some progress. Let’s look into this and other negotiations.

Aouar Al Milan: 50%

Il Milan keep alive the trail that leads to Houssem Aouar. Recently there have been rumors that the player was close to Eintracht Frankfurt. The midfielder himself has denied these allegations. Aouar hasn’t decided where to play yet and is keeping alive several hypotheses. Milan, for its part, continues contacts with the player’s agent, trying to find an agreement that allows Aouar to wear the Rossoneri. Optimism filters from the Rossoneri circles.

Loftus-Cheek al Milan: 30%

Il Milan for the midfield he’s back up Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Chelsea midfielder has no place in Potter’s team, which is why he will say goodbye at the end of the season. Milan has never hidden its interest in the English talent who has been associated with Lazio in the past. The valuation that the Blues make of him is around 25 million, but Maldini is aiming for a discount because next season he will expire and if Chelsea want to sell him, they will necessarily have to concede something.

Scamacca to Milan: 30%

Il Milan he is always looking for a striker for next season and Maldini is back up Scam. The Italian lost his starting position to Ings. The last race as a starter dates back to 4 January. Since then, the Italian has disappeared from the radar playing just another 14 minutes, on 14 January in the away defeat against Wolverhampton. Therefore, it is not excluded that in the summer the Hammers decide to sell the former Sassuolo. Milan has never hidden its preference for the Roman striker, but last summer Sassuolo demanded too much from him. Twelve months later the situation could change.

Nianzou Al Milan: 20%

Tangyuy Nianzoudespite the unfortunate season of Seville, he is showing all his talents. Born in 2002, he established himself as a starter for the Andalusian club, playing 18 games as a starter between Liga and Europa. In the summer, however, Sevilla could be forced to deprive themselves of it to raise cash, given that qualification in Europe appears complicated. Maldini, always attentive to young talents, pays attention to the player who could be an interesting piece for the next transfer market. His valuation is 25 million euros.

Gnonto al Milan: 20%

The prime season of Wilfried Gnonto with the Leeds shirt he rekindled Milan’s interest in the player. The Italian winger has amassed 11 appearances and 2 goals so far, proving to be more than a promising youngster. We remind you that Gnonto is already in the national team and is born in 2003. Milan, in the hunt for a new interpreter for the role of winger, is also thinking of bringing the former Interista back to Italy (and Milan). The cost of the operation is around 25-30 million euros.

David Luciani