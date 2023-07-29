Milan, another extra-EU coup after Chukwueze?

Chukwueze between today and tomorrow he will become a new player of the Milan. The Rossoneri, however, have not finished their transfer market and now have one more arrow to their bow. The FIGC has in fact approved the modification of the regulation on the registration of non-EU players, equating the British to the EU, as was already the case for the Swiss. The new rule will take effect immediately. This means that Loftus-Cheek has joined the EU and now the Rossoneri can sign another non-EU player. The Rossoneri can therefore review their priorities in terms of the transfer market.

Rebic bia dal Milan: 40%

Before Rebic he always comes out of Milan. There Gazzetta dello Sport speaks of a strong interest from Besiktas who have already reached an agreement with the Croatian, but not with the Rossoneri. The Turks want the player’s free loan or, alternatively, a sale for no more than 3 million with a percentage on the resale. It’s up to the Rossoneri to decide what to do now.

Adlì away from Milan: 15%

Il Milan could give way Adli at Lille. To report it is Sportmediasetstating however that the French still don’t have an agreement with the player. Adlì has been on the edge of the squad for some time and this summer’s arrivals certainly don’t help him. However, to date, no one has presented a convincing offer for the former Bordeaux player who continues to stay out of Pioli’s technical project.

Gourna-Douath al Milan: 25%

For the midfield the Milan is thinking about Lucas Gourna-Douath. The French midfielder born in 2003 is considered the alternative to Yunus Musah. Gourna-Douath costs around 15 million euros and is considered a potential crack. According to Gazzetta dello Sport the player was viewed several times and convinced the management. This could be an interesting shot.

Suitcase to Milan: 15%

Il Milan he looks for another hit on offense and he bet Alejo Veliz, Argentine center forward born in 2003 of Rosario Central. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio speaks of an interest from the Rossoneri in the player, whose contract expires in 2025. In any case, there has been no official offer. Hopefully, this would be an operation to be performed later.

Chagas in Milan: 15%

For the right wing the Milan he is also viewing Rodrigo Chagas. According to the South American press, the Rossoneri would be very interested in the Club Nacional player, whose contract expires in 2025. Chagas, however, also represents a coup in perspective: the priorities are now different, but an offer towards the end of the market cannot be ruled out.

David Luciani

