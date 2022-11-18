Home Sports Milan, Antonelli leaves football: “Donnarumma is the strongest I’ve played with”
Sports

Milan, Antonelli leaves football: “Donnarumma is the strongest I’ve played with”

by admin
Milan, Antonelli leaves football: “Donnarumma is the strongest I’ve played with”

The former Milan and national full-back ends his career as a footballer: “Now I want to coach”. The technicians of his heart: “Ballardini, Gasperini and Mihajlovic”. And that Super Cup in Doha…

Sixteen years of professional football is enough. From Brianza to Florida, passing through Bari, Parma, Genoa, Empoli… and especially the nearby Milan. Luca Antonelli from Monza is one who made it: many Rossoneri fans kick the ball for the first time dreaming of one day wearing the Milan shirt, but that hope remains a chimera, in 99% of cases. Not him, he really played for the Devil. Three and a half years, becoming one of the most reliable full-backs in Serie A between 2015 and 2018. And always with the shirt of his heart he made his debut in A, in a 2006 now distant in time but always alive in memories.

See also  Milan, Lazetic is back in the group. For Ibra, I still work in the gym, aiming for Naples

You may also like

World Cup: the training of young people you...

Basketball, Euroleague: Zalgiris Kaunas beats Milan 71-62, for...

Vlahovic and Di Maria: bad with Juventus, top...

Juve, from the duel to the market: Rabiot...

Marcelo, a…Greek tragedy: he doesn’t play, he’s overweight...

Inter, Correa leaves the World Cup with Argentina:...

Rhythmic gymnastics, investigations continue. The former butterflies: “We...

Roy Keane reveals: ‘I used to drink and...

Qatar 2022 World Cup: 10 bans for fans...

On Sportweek the guide to the World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy