Sixteen years of professional football is enough. From Brianza to Florida, passing through Bari, Parma, Genoa, Empoli… and especially the nearby Milan. Luca Antonelli from Monza is one who made it: many Rossoneri fans kick the ball for the first time dreaming of one day wearing the Milan shirt, but that hope remains a chimera, in 99% of cases. Not him, he really played for the Devil. Three and a half years, becoming one of the most reliable full-backs in Serie A between 2015 and 2018. And always with the shirt of his heart he made his debut in A, in a 2006 now distant in time but always alive in memories.