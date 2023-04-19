Home » Milan are in the semifinals of the Champions League
Milan are in the semifinals of the Champions League

Milan are in the semifinals of the Champions League

Milan qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after drawing 1-1 against Napoli in the second leg of the quarter-finals, played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the first leg, a week ago in Milan, they won 1-0. In the semifinals they will play against the winner of Inter-Benfica (Inter won 2-0 in the first leg). Should it be Inter, the Milan “derby” will be played again in a Champions League semi-final twenty years after the first and only time so far.

Napoli could only win to overturn the first leg defeat and in fact started the match very aggressively. However, he failed to score, while Milan had fewer but clearer chances. First he earned a penalty, kicked by Olivier Giroud and saved by Alex Meret; then, on the counterattack, Giroud scored the 2-0 aggregate goal between the two legs.

Napoli’s reaction was rather weak but ten minutes from the end they had the chance to equalize with a penalty kicked, and missed, by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The equalizer, irrelevant, was scored in the third minute of added time by Victor Osimhen.

In the other quarter-final played on Tuesday night, Real Madrid beat and eliminated Chelsea. In the semi-finals they will play against Manchester City and Bayern Munich (City won 3-0 in the first leg). The last two second leg quarter-finals, Inter-Benfica and Bayern Munich-Manchester City, are played on Wednesday at 21.00.

