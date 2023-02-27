Gian Piero Gasperini gives credit to Milan and analyzes the defeat at San Siro suffered by his Atalanta: “Atalanta is not that they have to reproach themselves for anything, the boys gave everything and worked hard – he says – The size of Milan tonight was greater than ours. We have to take a cue and think about the match against Udinese. In today’s match, despite the great effort, Milan had more. Technically we didn’t do what we hopedin some situations we could have restarted better and then we’re not even lucky because we conceded on the first shot and then we went into difficulty”.