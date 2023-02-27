Gian Piero Gasperini gives credit to Milan and analyzes the defeat at San Siro suffered by his Atalanta: “Atalanta is not that they have to reproach themselves for anything, the boys gave everything and worked hard – he says – The size of Milan tonight was greater than ours. We have to take a cue and think about the match against Udinese. In today’s match, despite the great effort, Milan had more. Technically we didn’t do what we hopedin some situations we could have restarted better and then we’re not even lucky because we conceded on the first shot and then we went into difficulty”.
“We Need Muriel and Zapata”
see also
Milan-Atalanta 2-0, gol e highlights
Where can this Atalanta improve? “This team has specific characteristics of speed and depth and tonight we had very fast defenders against us. We have never had particular characteristics of technical quality. The goals? We have to find them from everyoneI don’t know if Lookman will still be able to score as much as he did in the first leg, Hojlund will grow and then the contribution of the other strikers is needed, such as Zapata and Muriel who have not had much presence. We have to broaden the quality and strength of other players.”