Home Sports Milan-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Milan were superior, we did everything possible’
Sports

Milan-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Milan were superior, we did everything possible’

by admin
Milan-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Milan were superior, we did everything possible’

Gian Piero Gasperini gives credit to Milan and analyzes the defeat at San Siro suffered by his Atalanta: “Atalanta is not that they have to reproach themselves for anything, the boys gave everything and worked hard – he says – The size of Milan tonight was greater than ours. We have to take a cue and think about the match against Udinese. In today’s match, despite the great effort, Milan had more. Technically we didn’t do what we hopedin some situations we could have restarted better and then we’re not even lucky because we conceded on the first shot and then we went into difficulty”.

“We Need Muriel and Zapata”

see also

Milan-Atalanta 2-0, gol e highlights

Where can this Atalanta improve? “This team has specific characteristics of speed and depth and tonight we had very fast defenders against us. We have never had particular characteristics of technical quality. The goals? We have to find them from everyoneI don’t know if Lookman will still be able to score as much as he did in the first leg, Hojlund will grow and then the contribution of the other strikers is needed, such as Zapata and Muriel who have not had much presence. We have to broaden the quality and strength of other players.”

See also  Serie A, which are the teams that run the most? Here is the top 10

You may also like

NBA, today’s results: Bucks 14 hits in a...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/2023: the Final Eight...

France: two Mbappé goals and one Messi, PSG...

Milan-Atalanta, Ibra: ‘I suffered, but if I’m fine...

«I suffered for Mino Raiola, now I want...

Covid and escape of laboratory viruses China, USA...

Hawks, Quin Snyder reportedly reach deal for head...

Sports Breakfast 2.27|The Lakers made a 27-point reversal...

They prepare a reissue without “offensive” racial references...

Carlos Alcaraz, injured and beaten by Cameron Norrie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy