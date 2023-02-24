Home Sports Milan Atalanta, Maignan can become a starter again, Pioli reflects
Milan Atalanta, Maignan can become a starter again, Pioli reflects

Milan Atalanta, Maignan can become a starter again, Pioli reflects

The light at the end of the tunnel. Months later, Mike Maignan it’s a step away, indeed a training session away, from returning. If he will be slow, then initially on the bench, or immediately starting againstAtalantahe will decide Stephen Pioli in the last workout. Pioli who on the one hand would like to entrust him with the keys to the Rossoneri goal and the leadership of the defense again but on the other would not want to risk anything, given the continuous and repeated relapses of the last few months in the calf. Maignan pushes to be there but the three consecutive clean sheets of Tatarusanu in the last three races, added to Maignan’s unscrupulous and rather aggressive and explosive way in interpreting his role, they impose maximum calm and reflection. Despite the temptation to get back ‘Magic Mike’as the fans call it, again in goal is great.

Milan-Atalanta, Giroud returns from 1′

For the rest, good news from Milanello: the condition of Ibrahimovicwho wants to go back to playing with his Milan, as well as Alessandro Florenzi. Bennacer instead he points to the match in London against Tottenham on 8 March, while for Davide Calabria next week will return to the group. Atalanta is upon us, a direct clash for access to the Champions League. He will come back Giroud from the first minute, otherwise usual Milan, that of the last few weeks. What has returned to make people smile and bode well.

