There is great satisfaction in the words of Stephen Pioli after the convincing victory against Atalanta at San Siro: “We were only winning 1-0 but you can’t always hope not to concede a goal, today we ended it even if we should have done it earlier – he says – It was a great performance in a match played with the energy I recognize in my players.”. Fourth consecutive win without conceding a goal between the league and the Champions League: “The important thing was to give continuity, it was a goal to win the fourth consecutive and we knew the difficulties we faced playing with Atalanta, we played with intensity, with energy but also with quality when we had the ball.The league is long and you need to score a lot of points to finish in the top four because that’s the goal.”

“Before, we only had a little worry and thoughts” see also Milan-Atalanta 2-0, gol e highlights Milan that seems to have finally come out of the difficult period: “What happened before? Nothing in particular to fix, because I had no doubts about my players, the defeats we suffered had robbed us of enthusiasm and energy – he explains – Now the positive results obtained first with suffering, then with will and now with quality have restored our confidence and spirit and the results help. The team has recovered but this doesn’t mean that we will win them all but we will play every game with the possibility of doing well”. A Milan that also seems to have improved in terms of condition: “From a physical point of view we haven’t changed anything, we still have the same method , it is the head that commands the rest, We just had a little worry and thoughts.” Something, on the other hand, has changed from a tactical point of view: “We have only worked on new positions but with the same principles. We always try to find solutions for every single match to put our opponents in difficulty”. See also Serie A, all 8 big winners: the analysis after the first day

“Maignan and Ibra help, they are two leaders on the pitch” A thought for the returns of Maignan e Ibrahimovic: “Mike and Zlatan are not only two excellent players but they are two leaders of this team and having them on the pitch helps. Krunic had a very high level match”. The next match against Fiorentina: “Let’s think about the next one because we will have two suspended players and playing in Florence is difficult. After the derby we only thought about the next game and we will have to continue doing so. The performance depends on us and when we manage to perform we often also get a positive result”.

