Milan, axis with Toulouse for the attack?

Il Milan think of an axis with the Toulouse for next season’s reinforcements. The French club is controlled by RedBird and has just won the French Cup walking on Nantes and confirming the good job done by the French management. Now there could be a preferential channel with the Rossoneri “cousins” who are interested Thijs Dallinga. The striker born in 2000 of the French club has scored 18 goals between Ligue1 and the French Cup. Could he be Giroud’s longed-for heir? Meanwhile Madini also has to solve the De Ketelaere problem: lend him or trust him again next season?

Rebic away from Milan: 85%

From Germany the rumors continue that they would like Rebic close to Wolfsburg. The Croatian is a specific request from Nico Kovac for next season. The coach considers the compatriot perfect for his game. After all, the combination worked perfectly when Kovac was coach of Croatia and Rebic a staple of the national chess team. Contacts between the two managements are constant. Milan expects to get around fifteen million from the sale of the former Eintracht.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 50%

The fate of Charles De Ketelaere it’s still hanging. The Belgian has now become a regular on the bench and shows no signs of recovery. Rumors about his future chase each other. According to various sources, the Belgian could be loaned next season to try to recover it. The problem is understanding who would agree to take the player on a temporary basis without having at least one right of redemption. The Rossoneri can’t even sell him off, given how much they invested last summer. This is why it is not easy to solve the riddle.

Price to Milan: 35%

Among the many names that are associated with Milan for the attack, a new one has recently emerged. Let’s talk about Thijs Dallinga, forward born in 2000 from Toulouse, a club also from RedBird. The player is valued at around 20 million euros and could be Maldini’s surprise hit. A synergy with Toulouse could solve the age-old issue of the striker. Dallinga was discovered by the club through a transfer algorithm and is now one of the team’s hottest players. Second calciomercato.comthe Rossoneri are evaluating his candidacy very carefully.

Gonzalez at Milan: 30%

joan gonzalez, Lecce midfielder, is a player that Maldini likes a lot. The Spaniard from Lecce is one of the most interesting revelations to come out of this Serie A and has also attracted the attention of Juventus. Corvino values ​​the midfielder at around 15 million euros. Maldini has already started negotiations with the Apulian club for a player who could be Bennacer’s deputy, but also play alongside Tonali in the new formula that sees the Algerian attacking midfielder.

Pavard al Milan: 15%

Il Milan for the defense he entered the field for Pavard. French is very popular both in Italy and abroad. Bayern’s sporting director Salihamidzic recently stated that the Bavarian club’s intention is to renew the contract expiring in 2024, but the player is not convinced. This is why Maldini is studying the possible shot and has contacted the player’s entourage. Pavard is still valued at around thirty million by the Germans, but his flexibility and his charisma would be very useful for the Rossoneri. However, this is a coup that could only be done if the Rossoneri participate in the next Champions League.

David Luciani