Milan, backfire for Ekitike?

Hugo Ekitike it could come back into fashion next summer at home Milan. The former Reims striker had been targeted by the Rossoneri last summer, but in the end he preferred the French club. However, he played very little with Galtier’s team. For this in the summer he could pack his bags. The Rossoneri follow him and other talents for next season. So let’s take a look at the Rossoneri maneuvers.

Equity of Milan: 40%

Hugo Ekitike he has played just 852 minutes in Ligue1 this season. After all, having people of the caliber of Messi, Mbappè and Neymar ahead, it was logical that his playing time was not exceptional. The class of 2002 still scored 3 goals, but clearly claims more space. The PSG in the summer will give life to yet another revolution and almost certainly Ekitike will be one of the purged. The player’s value is around 25 million, but Milan could try to make a loan request with the right to buy, ensuring a talented player able to lend a hand to the team.

Major of Milan: 30%

Lovro Majer is back in the crosshairs of Milan. From France they are certain that the Rossoneri have re-established relations with the class of 1998, eager to try their hand at a more competitive championship. Demands on him from Rennes have dropped, as he has lost his starting job this season. At this point, 20 million could be enough to take him to Milan. Maldini has been following the player for some time and could return to office in the summer to buy a player capable of raising the technical rate of the median.

Vuskovic al Milan: 20%

For the defence, Milan is also thinking of a profile that comes from the East. Let’s talk about Luka Vuskovic, Hajduk Split’s baby prodigy. Born in 2007, he already boasts 5 appearances as a starter in the first team, to the point of attracting the attention of various European clubs. In fact, the Rossoneri have to contend with clubs of the caliber of Barcelona, ​​PSG and City, all attracted by the early explosion of the Croatian. However, Maldini has already shown in the past that he knows how to bring talent to Milanello, snatching them from other big names, so the Rossoneri remain on track.

Boloca al Milan: 20%

For the midfield the Milan is also evaluating a profile that currently plays in Serie B. Let’s talk about Daniel Bolocamidfielder born in 1998 who stood out this season with Frosinone. The Romanian with Italian citizenship costs around 5 million euros and this year he has played 24 games as a starter, demonstrating good metronome qualities. In a Milan destined to inevitably revolutionize the midfield, his would be a non-glamorous but intelligent blow.

Nico Williams al Milan: 15%

Il Milan don’t give up the trail that leads to Nico Williams to reinforce next year’s attack. The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2024 and does not seem willing to renew. The Rossoneri have been following the player Juventus also like for some time. As with Chukwueze, it won’t be easy to convince Athletic Bilbao to let the player go, but the time factor could work in the Rossoneri’s favor. Nico Williams is one of the many names currently circulating for Milan’s attack next season, but there’s no doubt that he’s a player you like.

David Luciani

