The new year did not start under a lucky star for Stefano Pioli. After losing Ante Rebic, in the pits for at least three weeks due to a muscle problem, today Fodè Ballo-Touré ended up under the knife, which the Italian coach will lose for a month. The Senegalese “underwent reduction and synthesis of an acromion clavicular dislocation of his right shoulder at the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan – reads the press release from the Rossoneri club -. The operation, which was performed by Dr. Pozzoni and his team of the Cts, in the presence of the first team doctor Lucio Genesio, was perfectly successful. The time to return to full activity is estimated at 4 weeks”. Ballo-Touré was injured in added time in the friendly match on 30 December against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.