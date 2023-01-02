The dislocation remedied in Eindhoven has been reduced in the Senegalese outside. With Theo returning from the world final and 9 games in 26 days in January, Pioli forced to make emergency solutions
The new year did not start under a lucky star for Stefano Pioli. After losing Ante Rebic, in the pits for at least three weeks due to a muscle problem, today Fodè Ballo-Touré ended up under the knife, which the Italian coach will lose for a month. The Senegalese “underwent reduction and synthesis of an acromion clavicular dislocation of his right shoulder at the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan – reads the press release from the Rossoneri club -. The operation, which was performed by Dr. Pozzoni and his team of the Cts, in the presence of the first team doctor Lucio Genesio, was perfectly successful. The time to return to full activity is estimated at 4 weeks”. Ballo-Touré was injured in added time in the friendly match on 30 December against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
A problem for Pioli who will be forced to make an emergency solution, like the one seen right at the Phillips Stadion with certainly not encouraging results, where Sergino Dest was deployed on the left of the defensive quartet. With 7 matches in 26 days in January (in Salerno on Wednesday, Rome on Sunday, Turin in the Italian Cup on the 11th, away to Lecce on the 15th, Super Cup derby in Riyadh on the 18th, recovery in Rome with Lazio on the 24th, Sassuolo on the 29th ) and Theo Hernandez fresh from the world final, certainly not an ideal situation.
