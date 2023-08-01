Milan-Barcelona, ​​where to watch the friendly on TV and in streaming: the times

It closes there statunitense tour of the Milan. After the knockout against Real Madrid and the defeat on penalties against Juventus, during the night the Rossoneri will face another big name in European football, the Barcelona by Xavi. Waiting for the latest arrivals, against the blaugrana Stefano Pioli will give continuity to the formation currently considered ownerwith the new ones Loftus-Cheek e Reinders holders in the middle of the field e Pulisic in the offensive trident together with Giroud and Leao.

Where to see Milan-Barcelona on TV

The match between Milan and Barcelona, ​​scheduled at 5 am Italian on Wednesday 2 August at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada is visible on Sky Sport Summer (channel 201) and Sky Sports Soccer (channel 202). Also available in streaming su Sky GO e NOW Tv.

