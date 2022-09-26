The Algerian plays an increasingly important role in Pioli’s tactical plans, both in setting and in coverage. However, his contract expires in 2024: Milan negotiate to extend, but …
Stefano Pioli’s eye rarely fails when it comes to evaluating players. And if they are Milan players, the error percentage drops to zero. In the summer of 2021, the Rossoneri coach mentioned two names: Leao and Tonali. “I see them transformed, it will be their season”. No sooner said than done. A year later, another prediction: “Who will make the biggest leap this time? Bennacer”.