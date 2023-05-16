Home » Milan, Bennacer operated on after the injury: news and recovery times
Milan, Bennacer operated on after the injury: news and recovery times

At least six months of recovery. These are the times to see one of the key pieces of Pioli’s Milan back on the pitch, that is Ismael Bennacer. The knockout, with the knee cartilage injury, in the first leg derby in the semifinal, in the very black moment of the match after the goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan, all in just seventeen minutes. The operation was successful but the waiting times are very long: “Milan – reads the club’s note – announces that this morning (Tuesday 16 May, ndr) Ismaël Bennacer underwent arthroscopy of his right knee in Lyon. The repair of the chondral lesion was performed successfully by Doctor Bertrand Sonnery Cottet in the presence of the Head of the Rossoneri Medical Area Stefano Mazzoni. Recovery times are estimated to be at least 6 months.”

He is the third Pioli loyalist for games played

Six months, starting from mid-May, they expire in mid-November, most likely in early December. This means that Bennacer will miss most of next season’s first leg. The Algerian made forty appearances in 2022-23, 145 overall for the Rossoneri, 141 with Pioli, which has its third most used player ever at Milan in Bennacer, behind only Theo Hernandez (159) and Leao (154).

