Stefano Pioli enjoys a quiet evening: his Milan had no difficulties against Bologna. “We were dangerous in attack and we defended well behind, managing the game well except in some moments. We are growing, even if the road is still long. De Ketelaere? He is a huge talent, he has to find rhythm and get to know his teammates. . These are processes that take some time, but he has already shown important qualities and is very intelligent. ”

SUPER LION

—

Pioli also smiles because apparently Milan will be able to hold back Rafael Leao. “Someone with Leao’s potential – comments Pioli – must think he can always improve, I saw him determined by the first training session of this season despite the rumors. But he is an intelligent guy, sometimes he doesn’t care about his body language but he has great skills, techniques and physics. Sometimes he comes out of the game a bit, he’ll grow on that too. Also I’m very happy with Messias and Saelemaekers on the right, we have a lot of drive on the left and we need the right winger to be so dangerous, but they have to do many recoveries and give us a hand in the defensive phase. With them on the right I feel okay and I don’t see Adli in that role. Adli is more attacking midfielder, possibly he can adapt to the left. Tomori and Kalulu were also very good: as always they gave us security also helping us in setting up “.